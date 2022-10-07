Cypress Capital Group Buys 891 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $735,608,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after acquiring an additional 333,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $287.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.30.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.