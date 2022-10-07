Cypress Capital Group Acquires 1,077 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Sempra were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

