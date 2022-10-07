CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.26. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Insider Activity

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,254.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

