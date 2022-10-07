CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.26. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58.
Insider Activity
In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,254.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.