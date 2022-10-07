Custodian REIT Plc (CREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Custodian REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CREI opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.10) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.04. Custodian REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 83.50 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 111.20 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £401.61 million and a PE ratio of 332.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Malcolm Cooper acquired 45,000 shares of Custodian REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £108.80 ($131.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,896,000 ($5,915,901.40).

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

