CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was down 7.1% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CS Disco traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 421,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $1,496,018.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco Stock Down 8.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CS Disco by 96.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

