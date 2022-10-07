CryptoPlanes 24-Hour Volume Tops $130.00 (CPAN)

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, CryptoPlanes has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoPlanes token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPlanes has a total market capitalization of $11.84 and approximately $130.00 worth of CryptoPlanes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001814 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.33 or 0.01582437 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00029980 BTC.

About CryptoPlanes

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2021. CryptoPlanes’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,600,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoPlanes is cryptoplanes.me. CryptoPlanes’ official Twitter account is @nftcryptoplanes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoPlanes

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPlanes (CPAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoPlanes has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 15,600,000 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoPlanes is 0.00000078 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $62.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptoplanes.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPlanes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPlanes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPlanes using one of the exchanges listed above.

