Cryptocean Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $54,387.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is https://reddit.com/r/cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean (CRON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Cryptocean has a current supply of 19,121,150.61929778 with 8,199,052.11929778 in circulation. The last known price of Cryptocean is 0.180008 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,713.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptocean.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.