Cryptex Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.52 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Cryptex Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00017350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $1.40 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,687.38 or 1.00061161 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00051862 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063328 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005007 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/cryptex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official message board is medium.com/cryptexfinance. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptex Finance’s official website is cryptex.finance.

Cryptex Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cryptex Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 3,373,417.11770506 in circulation. The last known price of Cryptex Finance is 3.48607634 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,397,759.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

