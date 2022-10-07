Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Crown Castle Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $137.33 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $815,548,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

