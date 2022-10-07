Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after buying an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Trading Down 5.5 %

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $137.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.33 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

