CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 188.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 20.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.