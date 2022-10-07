CrazyPanda (BAMBOO) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CrazyPanda (BAMBOO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. CrazyPanda has a market cap of $19,912.04 and approximately $10,071.00 worth of CrazyPanda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrazyPanda has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One CrazyPanda token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrazyPanda alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,006.52 or 1.00020416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00051045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063488 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004914 BTC.

CrazyPanda Profile

CrazyPanda is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2022. CrazyPanda’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CrazyPanda’s official Twitter account is @crazypanda_nft. The official website for CrazyPanda is crazypandas.net.

CrazyPanda Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CrazyPanda (BAMBOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CrazyPanda has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CrazyPanda is 0.00006946 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $116.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crazypandas.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrazyPanda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrazyPanda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrazyPanda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrazyPanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrazyPanda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.