Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coty by 96.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Coty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.