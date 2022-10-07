Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.57. 224,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,132,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.