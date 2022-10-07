Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $1.84. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 5,361 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CJREF. TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cormark lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

