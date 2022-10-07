Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

