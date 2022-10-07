Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Up 38%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 38% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.63. 127,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,018% from the average session volume of 11,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.22 million and a PE ratio of -13.56.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

