Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million.

5N Plus Stock Performance

About 5N Plus

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$140.44 million and a PE ratio of -27.89. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.