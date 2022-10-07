Cormark Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.30

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. CSFB decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.41 on Monday. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 803,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$675,194.52. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,194.52. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Godin acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,500. Insiders bought 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560 in the last three months.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

