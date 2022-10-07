Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at 1.53, but opened at 1.46. Core Scientific shares last traded at 1.40, with a volume of 11,515 shares traded.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.45.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific Price Performance

About Core Scientific

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.63.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.