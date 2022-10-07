Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.80 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.68.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.88 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$401.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

