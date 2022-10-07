Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 3.2 %

CMMC stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,371. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.