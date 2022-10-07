Copper Mountain Mining (CMMC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE: CMMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.25.

10/6/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

10/3/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.80.

9/30/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.35. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

9/29/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

8/16/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CMMC stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$1.81. 633,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,980. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.22.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

