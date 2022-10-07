Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.18 Million

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Convex CRV has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex CRV token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00004407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convex CRV alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Convex CRV

Convex CRV was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 tokens. The official message board for Convex CRV is convexfinance.medium.com. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convex CRV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex CRV (CVXCRV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Convex CRV has a current supply of 31,727,030 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Convex CRV is 0.86295102 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $20,505.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.convexfinance.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex CRV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex CRV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.