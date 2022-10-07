Contrasting Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Templeton Global Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.47 million 82.72 $147.07 million ($2.46) -1.63

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -2,865.53% -3.61% -3.07%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Templeton Global Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 71.3%. SuRo Capital pays out -116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Templeton Global Income Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 166.00%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

