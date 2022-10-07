Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.60

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.60 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 575143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.