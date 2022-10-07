Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

