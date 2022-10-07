CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
CONMED Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of CNMD opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.
About CONMED
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.