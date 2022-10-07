Comparing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rumble 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 131.55%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Rumble.

This table compares Eventbrite and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -30.61% -43.35% -7.68% Rumble N/A N/A -2.62%

Volatility & Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Rumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.35 -$139.08 million ($0.75) -8.49 Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Rumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Rumble on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

