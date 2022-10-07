Comparing Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) & The Competition

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 75 243 442 4 2.49

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 572.34%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.70%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ competitors have a beta of -1.06, meaning that their average share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.17 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 39.29

Crown ElectroKinetics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics competitors beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

