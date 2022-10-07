Comparing 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A 59.53% 39.59% Reata Pharmaceuticals -3,045.98% -190.87% -43.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$20.33 million $0.42 1.55 Reata Pharmaceuticals $11.49 million 77.89 -$297.39 million ($8.37) -2.93

Risk & Volatility

180 Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reata Pharmaceuticals. Reata Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 180 Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 180 Life Sciences and Reata Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $57.57, indicating a potential upside of 134.79%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals beats 180 Life Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Life Sciences

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others. It is also developing RTA 901 for neurological diseases; and RTA 1701 for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. In addition, the company offers bardoxolone for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. Further, it has a strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize bardoxolone for renal, cardiovascular, diabetes, and various other related metabolic indications in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia; and AbbVie Inc. to jointly research, develop, and commercialize all second- and later-generation Nrf2 activators for all indications other than renal, cardiovascular, and metabolic indications. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

