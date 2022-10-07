Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $10.60. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $670.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.04 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

