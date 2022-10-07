Community Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 507,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,423,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,632,000 after buying an additional 715,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 221,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

