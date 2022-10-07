Community Bank N.A. Sells 271 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

