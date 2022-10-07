Community Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.27% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45.

