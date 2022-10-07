Community Bank N.A. Purchases 3,356 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.4 %

DD stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

