Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.99.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.