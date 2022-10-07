Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

