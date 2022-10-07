Community Bank N.A. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.71.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

