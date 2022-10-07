Community Bank N.A. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22.

