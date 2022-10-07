Community Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,758,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 375,524 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000.
PFF stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $39.45.
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
