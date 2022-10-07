Community Bank N.A. Buys 358 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

