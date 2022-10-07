Community Bank N.A. Acquires 14,754 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $41.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $58.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.