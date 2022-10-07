CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading 3.3% Higher

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.57. 90,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,803,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

CommScope Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CommScope by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

