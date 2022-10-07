CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CommScope by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in CommScope by 51.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

