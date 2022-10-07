Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.6 %
COLB opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $398,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
