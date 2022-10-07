Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.6 %

COLB opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.77 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $398,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.