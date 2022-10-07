Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,558 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPEM opened at $31.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22.

