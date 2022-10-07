Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.79 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

