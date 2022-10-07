Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 49,749 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,755,000 after purchasing an additional 216,998 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 385,785 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

