Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $558.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $661.69 and a 200-day moving average of $656.64. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $543.23 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

